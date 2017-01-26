New Metro Rec Plex to open soon in O’Fallon

1:27 St. Clair County officials join forces for two tax referenda Pause

1:17 Unrest in Ferguson, Mo., inspires artist's work

0:45 Robin Porch's daughters discuss her obituary

2:21 Summit aims to make St. Clair County a healthier place to live

2:56 Belleville East grad scores 14 for Tennessee State in win over SIUE

2:58 Father McGivney coach and team talk about first varsity basketball season

1:36 Maroons senior leads Belleville West over East

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close