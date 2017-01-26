New Metro Rec Plex to open soon in O’Fallon

The McKendree Metro Rec Plex’s doors open to the public Wednesday, Feb. 1 in O’Fallon.
With a 15-acre footprint at the corner of East U.S. Highway 50 and Scott-Troy Road, the 160,000-square-foot facility is located at 205 Rec Plex Dr.
Rec Plex General Manager Kim Smallheer said January has been a free membership month for those who signed up in advance.
“We have just north of 800 members signed up already, but they won’t be charged until after our public opening in the beginning of February,” Smallheer said.
In 2013, Nashville real estate developer Dean Oelze, of SI Strategy LLC, announced plans for the multi-million dollar project. The facility includes two NHL-sized ice rinks, an aquatic center, weight room, half-court gymnasium, indoor walking track, full-service kitchen and shower/locker areas, childcare rooms, a high-top table lounge area, party rooms, studio fitness rooms and a large fitness area.
McKendree University President James Dennis said the university has a long-term lease on the complex, but it was constructed with private dollars. The total cost of the project was not disclosed.
Although the university has naming rights to the building, as well as having a first come, first serve basis on the ice rinks and swimming pools for practices and competitions, it does not own the facility, according to Lisa Brandon, director of McKendree University communications.
“The new facility will enhance the student experience at McKendree and provide opportunities for them to develop their physical as well as intellectual talents. We are grateful for the vision of Dean Oelze in creating such a great facility. McKendree students will benefit from the Rec Plex for years to come,” Dennis said.
Chuck Brueggeman, McKendree University athletic director, said his teams will be the primary users of the new facility and have already begun utilizing the space for ice hockey games. However, it’s not just for members, public skating and university sports teams; it’s going to be for high school and other community teams like the Southern Illinois Ice Hawks, Brueggeman said.
“We are very excited to be a part of such an innovative approach to community development with this facility, and to have the opportunity to work with the Rec Plex has just been a great experience working with that ownership team to deliver a first-class experience for the student athletes and the fan base,” Brueggeman said.
Memberships are available for almost any age group and rates vary depending on the membership. Memberships start at $20 a month for children under 13.
The facility features options like pool party rentals, loge box seating rentals overlooking the pro-ice rink or event space, as well as birthday parties.
“We’ve already had some birthday parties, and we keep getting calls for more, so if it’s something of interest we suggest planning well in advance,” Smallheer said.
Make a splash
With two swimming pools, Smallheer said, the facility stands out from others in the state.
“(The competition pool has) ... the only indoor deep-water, 5-meter diving platform in the state of Illinois, so there are other outdoor ones; I think there’s an outdoor one at Northwestern University,” Smallheer said.
“Five-meter boards are not all that common, and as we look at divers to bring to the diving team, our unique diving platforms will become a great recruiting draw because so few schools have diving platforms at all, or just a minimal amount. Some have a 1-meter, while others have a 3-meter board, but the diving elements at this facility will carry regional dominance,” Brueggeman said.
The aquatics arena is available to the McKendree University’s water sports teams, as well regional and NCAAA aquatic events. The arena features a 10-lane competition pool with spectator seating for up to 600. The 25-yard by 28.5-yard competition pool is heated to a temperature of 79 degrees F versus the 85-degree recreation pool. The latter features two lap lanes with a constant depth of 4 1/2 feet, and the final section has four deep-water lap lanes with depths ranging from 5 to 6 feet.
The 145,000-gallon recreation pool also has an ADA compliant motorized water lift chair capabilities and features a one-of-a-kind, zero-grade entry, and daily lap swimming and aqua fitness classes.
“We have multiple ways to get into our swimming pools, of course; it’s important to have access for everybody,” Smallheer said. “So if you want to take your grandkids swimming, but want to ease into the water slowly with a little one, that’s one way our zero-depth ramp entrance will come in handy.”
With half a million gallons of water reaching from 8 to 14 feet in depth, the competition pool has multiple diving areas ranging from the five diving platforms, free water dive or the team starting blocks.
“Our diving areas are really quite unique. We have five diving areas with two one-meter and two three-meter diving boards, and ‘fast’ pool technology, which allows splash-back water to flow easily over lane lines and pool gutters rather than slapping the swimmer in the face,” Smallheer said.
Brueggeman said the university is looking into also adding synchronized swimming and figure skating.
‘Icy’ business
The facility has two NHL-sized ice rinks, which are 200-feet by 85-feet.
15-acre footprint
160,000-square-foot facility
2 NHL-sized ice rinks
According to Smallheer, the overhead multi-faced digital scoreboard, mega video boards, and balcony space for McKendree to live broadcast games will add to the visitor experience much like a professional ice hockey game and seats about 2,000.
The pro-rink arena also has balcony lodge seating for about 200 people, which is also available to rent for group parties.
“It’ll be semi-private, with the east-facing windows opposite the open air railing, for anyone to come rent for a party of about 20 or so,” Smallheer said.
However, after the October to April hockey season, one of the two ice rinks, called the competition pro-rink, will be dismantled and open up the area for concerts, trade or vendor shows, college graduations and conventions with additional floor seating for a total of 3,000.
The daily rink is sand-based and will be used year-round, Smallheer said.
“It allows a place for our Southern Illinois Ice Hawks to practice. McKendree hockey teams can practice here, and of course, we will have our open skate times, figure skating and anything that can be done on a sheet of ice,” Smallheer said.
McKendree has two men’s and women’s hockey teams that will use the facility as its home rink, as well as the O’Fallon Township High School Ice Hockey Club, Southern Illinois Ice Hawks and the Scott Ice Hockey League, he said.
For individuals without skates, Smallheer said the ice hockey pro-shop at the Rec Plex has skates for rent. The rental price will be $3 for both members and non-members.
The pro-shop also carries some other ancillary items that players and visitors may need.
“If you forgot your puck, lost your mouthpiece, broke your shoelace, or if you pop a rivet on your skates, or if you need your skates sharpened, all that can be done over at the pro-shop,” Smallheer said.
Schedules will be posted on the Metro Rec Plex website, as well as Facebook, to reflect open skate times as they vary based on when McKendree will have an ice hockey game or when they might have a practice session.
“The public will be invited in here for open skating, so if it’s date night and you want to take your date for some ice skating, you’re welcome to come in here as a member of the public, not only using this rink, but perhaps using the other rink,” Smallheer said. “There will be plenty of time for public sessions, open skating and also for those in the hockey world for those things known as ‘stick and puck,’ where you can actually get in here and fine tune some of your hockey skills.”
Fitness center and more
Both the half-court gymnasium, and full-service kitchen are still under construction, but will be completed by the first week of February.
The second floor, 5,000-square-foot fitness area, featuring a three-lane indoor track, will overlook the basketball gymnasium and swimming pools.
The fitness area has 40 pieces of workout equipment like treadmills, ellipticals, a stair-stepping machine and recumbent stationary bikes.
“If you you don’t want to watch the TVs or read a magazine, you’ll have the option of overlooking the swimming pool areas — so essentially it’s room with a waterfront view,” Smallheer said.
The half-court gym will have one hoop for adults to shoot baskets, and two smaller hoops for kids to play cross court, he said.
“It’s not really big enough for adults to play cross court, but it’s a versatile space,” Smallheer said.
He said additional youth sports activities will be available in the gymnasium.
“It will also be used for kids to play dodgeball, or just to come in and let off some steam. We’ve also had local schools ask for a space for trivia nights, so this space would work for that as well,” Smallheer said.
The 4,000-square-foot weight room has about 36 machines, Smallheer said.
There are two fitness studio rooms with floor-to-ceiling mirrors, extra ventilation and fans, as well as large bay windows for members to have an outdoor view.
“They will grow in numbers. Right now we have about 25 fitness classes, but we will start expanding that before our public opening; in fact, we plan to have closer to 50 by mid-February,” Smallheer said.
He said he hopes to have between 30 and 50 weekly fitness and elite training classes, the latter will be six-to eight-week training programs.
The facility offers childcare for ages 0-12, and has two childcare rooms with private restrooms.
“We have an infant and toddler room with lots of sensory stimulating toys, and space for little ones to lay down or be rocked to sleep,” Smallheer said.
The older childcare room is across the hall and will accommodate 5 to 12 year olds.
For more information visit www.metrorecplex.com, or call 618-589-3800.
Robyn L. Kirsch: 618-239-2690, @BND_RobynKirsch
McKendree Metro Rec Plex opens
- What: Ice skating rinks, swimming pools and fitness center
- Where: 205 Rec Plex Dr. in O’Fallon
- When: Wednesday, Feb. 1
- Hours: 5 a.m. to midnight
- Contact: 618-589-3800 or metrorecplex.com.
