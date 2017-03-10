O’Fallon District 90 teachers union endorses school board candidates

The teachers union in O’Fallon School District 90 has endorsed incumbent School Board President John Wagnon, incumbent board member Steve Springer for re-election. The union also endorsed the candidacies of Curt Iffert and Jason Boone.
“After meeting with the candidates, it is evident that the four candidates we endorsed are willing to work with our union, parents and the community to do what is best for our kids. They deserve our support,” said Tammy Eader, president of the O’Fallon Classroom Federation of Teachers Local 628.
Other candidates for the board are Matthew J. Lloyd, who was appointed to the board last fall, John F. Rosenbaum, John Valentine, and Quennetta Chambers.
“Our endorsement process consisted of a rather extensive mail-in survey, combined with candidate interviews. Seven out of eight candidates participated in our process,” said Ray Roskos, Illinois Federation of Teachers field service director.
Unavailable for comment, Rosenbaum was the single candidate who was unable to participate in the union’s survey, Roskos said.
“We had a deadline of Feb. 17 for all the candidates to turn in their information, and he called me on the day of our set interviews,” Roskos said.
Despite not getting an endorsement, Lloyd said would continue to work with the union, if elected.
“I will continue to press on and serve the district to the best of my abilities. If I am elected, I will certainly work hard to foster a constructive relationship with the IFT going forward,” Lloyd shared.
After learning of the endorsement, Wagnon stated, “District 90 has the best teachers in the world, and I’m proud to partner with them as we continue to provide the best possible education for our kids.”
Iffert said: “I am very honored to be endorsed by the O’Fallon Classroom Federation of Teachers and their membership. It’s obvious that the union and School Board have common interests in ensuring we provide a safe and affordable quality education within our community. It’s my commitment, if elected, to keep our lines of communication open so that we can accomplish great things together.”
A candidate forum for both O’Fallon school districts 90 and 203 will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 at O’Fallon City Hall, located at 255 S. Lincoln St. The forum is being sponsored by the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, O’Fallon Progress and O’Fallon Weekly newspapers. Candidates will be given three to five minutes to speak on their candidacy and address issues they feel are important. No questions will be asked of the candidates. Following the speeches, a meet-and-greet will allow candidates and forum attendees the opportunity to personally interact.
O’Fallon School District 104 Board of Education candidates are Lynda Cozad, current president; incumbents Brett Schuette, Keith Richter and Stephen Dirnbeck; and Laura Jacobi Van Hook.
