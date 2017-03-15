$1.28 million given for heart, vascular center at St. Elizabeth’s

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation announced on Wednesday, March 15 the receipt of a gift of $1.28 million from the W.E. Renth Trust. One million dollars of the gift is designated for the St. Elizabeth’s Replacement Hospital Capital Campaign with the balance placed in an endowment for maintenance and upkeep of the new facility.
The gift originated from a trust established to benefit W.E. Renth’s sister, Betty Renth.
Betty Renth chose to release the trust in support of the campaign and the hospital. In honor of their generosity, W.E. and Betty Renth will receive special recognition in the replacement hospital’s Heart and Vascular Center.
“The Renth family’s gift to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is a powerful testament to their commitment to the availability of high quality health in southern Illinois and to the legacy of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis,” said Peg Sebastian, president and CEO of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. “I cannot help but be in awe of this unprecedented level of generosity and offer great appreciation on behalf of all of our colleagues, physicians, and future patients who will benefit from the mission-driven care available at our hospital.”
William E. Renth was vice president of First County Bank in New Baden. Betty Renth, also of New Baden, was the longtime chairperson of the board of directors at Scott Credit Union. The family has connection to O’Fallon. Their mother was Amelia Renth (nee Trippel), a sister of Dr. Edward Trippel, a longtime O’Fallon physician. Dr. Trippel was probably best known for his peony farm and orchards just north of O’Fallon, along what is now Old Enterprise Farms Road. His peonies were shipped all over the U.S.
The Renth gift was the second large donation the hospital announced in the last month.
The owner of a Belleville roofing company has given $1 million to St. Elizabeth’s in February. Catherine Taylor Yank, who owns Taylor Roofing Co. with her husband, Greg Yank, gave $1 million in the form of a life insurance policy to the HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation.
The St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Capital Campaign supports the replacement St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and physician office building that is being built in O’Fallon, along with future updates to the Belleville Health Campus. The replacement hospital project broke ground in June 2015 and is set to open in November of 2017. St. Elizabeth’s Foundation is conducting the campaign with a goal of providing a minimum of $4.9 million to the project.
The new hospital facility and medical office building is located on 114 acres off Interstate 64 and Green Mount Road in O’Fallon. The 144-bed inpatient hospital will feature state-of-the-art advancements in technology and upgraded patient amenities. An attached medical office building will provide a full range of outpatient services to meet the changing needs in health care. The interstate location provides quicker access to necessary health care for critical ambulance transport of patients from St. Clair, Clinton, Bond and surrounding counties. It will also stem the migration of patients to St. Louis based hospitals and keep health care dollars in Illinois.
Recognition opportunities are available at both the replacement hospital in O’Fallon and the Belleville Health Campus. For more information, visit steliz.org/giving, email StEFoundation@hshs.org, or call 618-234-2120, ext. 2446.
Comments