Several bike rides to launch from Bike Surgeon in O’Fallon this weekend

The Bike Surgeon, formally located in Green Mount Crossing Shopping Center in Shiloh, is celebrating its official grand opening at its new O’Fallon location with a weekend full of activities, including several bike rides in which the public can participate, according to co-owner Jon Greenstreet.
“We will be riding three times over the weekend, starting Saturday morning and ending Sunday afternoon, with all of them ranging from 15 to 38 miles for different skill levels,” Greenstreet said.
First up is the early morning 8:05 a.m. “Gears and Beers” ride, which also takes place every Saturday morning. According to Greenstreet, it’s a “fun-B” paced ride that goes out for 25-30 miles of fun and plans to arrive back at the shop before 10 a.m.
The second ride of the weekend, which is something new for Saturdays, the “Coffee Shop Cruise,” a 10 a.m. departure for some C-paced fun going about 12-15 mph on average, shooting for 15-20 miles and back for coffee at Sweet Katie Bee’s by noon, which is located across the street at 212 E. State St..
The weekend finale “Peel Out-Surge On Ride,” sponsored by Trailnet, will roll out Sunday morning with an open registration from 7:30-10 a.m. with ride departure as soon as you are done signing up, Greenstreet explained.
“It can be great for a group or a solo ride, and there will definitely be riders on the road along the way and at the destination spot in Edwardsville,” he said.
With two mileage options of 24 and 38, and is fully supported by Trailnet with rest stops and SAG vangs, riders of all skill can enjoy at his or her own paces, Greenstreet said.
“We are partnering with Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewing Company, locally called ‘Peel’s,’ because we both have O’Fallon and Edwardsville locations, it’s pretty cool actually,” he noted.
The Edwardsville Bike Surgeon is located at 2341 Plum St., and the Peel Pizza at 921 South Arbor Vitae, No. 101.
Robyn L. Kirsch: 618-239-2690, @BND_RobynKirsch
