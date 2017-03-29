Shiloh police offer cash reward on Yorktown Golf cart thefts

A cash reward is being offered for information on the theft of two golf carts and vandalism at Shiloh Yorktown Golf Course.
Two carts were taken sometime on on Monday night, March 27. There was also tire damage done to some fairways and greens.
“We can’t speculate on whether it was teenagers or not responsible for stealing two golf carts from Yorktown, but the last time this happened, that I can remember, was maybe about 15 years ago, and it was juveniles who we apprehended,” Shiloh Police Chief Gary McGill said.
Scott Barkhuas, course manager, noticed the ruts on around the course and Tuesday, morning March 28, and called police, McGill said.
Shiloh's Yorktown Golf Course had two golf carts stolen Monday evening. Please contact the Shiloh Police Department at...Posted by Shiloh Illinois on Wednesday, March 29, 2017
“Based on the donuts and ruts, I can say they were joyriding a little bit, but we haven’t recovered the golf carts as of yet, but we hope to soon. They have the Shiloh logo on them,” McGill said.
A $250 cash reward is being offered by the village for information leading to the arrest of person(s) who took the golf carts, McGill said.
CASH REWARD FOR INFORMATION The Shiloh Police Department is offering a $250 cash reward for information leading the the...Posted by Shiloh Police Department on Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Yorktown was purchased by the village in 2014 for about $400,000. The course had 36 golf carts prior to the theft. They are all individually insured for a value of $5,000, Village Administrator John Marquart said.
“We are in a municipal pool with the Illinois Municipal League (IML), so we plan on filing a claim as soon as we get the police report, but we’ve already notified our risk management folks, which is a component of the IML,” Marquart said.
If you or anyone you know has information regarding these crimes, call the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.
Robyn L. Kirsch: 618-239-2690, @BND_RobynKirsch
Comments