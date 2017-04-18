O’Fallon’s First Baptist Church celebrates sesquicentennial in 2017

It was a century and a half ago that the stone and wood of the original First Baptist Church in O’Fallon was mortared together with the sweat of the devoted. Today, a modern place of worship stands as the gathering place for the congregation. But while the structures of these two houses of God were very different, their foundations are very much the same — both built on a bedrock of faith.
When the church started in O’Fallon 150 years ago, the congregation met in some just borrowed space, and then built on Washington and Cherry streets in 1867. The current location of the church, 1111 E. U.S. 50, has been its home since 1979.
The church has been selected as one of this year’s honorees, the Heritage Award recipient, for the 41st Annual Salute to Business Awards honoring businesses that have made a particularly positive impact in the community at a luncheon scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m., Wednesday, April 19 at the Regency Conference Center in O’Fallon.
“We are so honored to be recognized by the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce for our 150th Anniversary. First Baptist Church of O’Fallon has been part of the community for a long time and we love O’Fallon-Shiloh and the surrounding area. The community has always been incredibly supportive and helpful and we greatly appreciate that,” Munton said.
The church draws more than 1,700 to worship each Sunday, but has in the ballpark of about 4,000 members and attendees who attend throughout the whole week.
On any given day, there are hundreds of people who come through the doors for various programs, like Bible study groups and other ministry efforts.
The church also supports an adjoining school, First Baptist Academy, which too is celebrating a milestone. Founded in 2002, the school is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. The school has several hundred students and staff from preschool, with Creation Corner, up to 12th grade. Munton said FBA high schools students have among the highest ACT scores in the metro-east.
Munton said, “We want to continue to be an important part of our vibrant community and we believe the best is yet to be for both our church and region. We believe God placed us here for a reason and we want to be blessing to our region for years to come.”
Church History
The Baptist community has a long history in the area, with roots that predate the founding of O’Fallon itself.
In 1796, New Design (Baptist) Church near Waterloo, with David Badgley at the helm, was established. It is known as the first Baptist congregation in Illinois.
New Design went on to start Richland Creek Church, which then began Bethel Baptist Church, which later initiated First Baptist Church.
To honor the church’s long history in the area, 12 large stones remain in a memorial near the front entrance of the church’s current location. The New Design Church is where the 12 foundation stones came from.
Some of the stones also form a non-traditional bench and help remind members and visitors of its church’s origin.
The church today
The church has three services every Sunday. All have the same message, but the music varies.
The church has many different types of ministries, for all types of people, including Bible study for men, women, all age groups and levels.
Helping to dually teach sports and connect them to character traits with a spiritual component to encourage sportsmanship, the church also offers Upward Sports including basketball, flag football, volleyball, cheer leading and soccer.
More than 1,300 kids attending vacation Bible school over the summer annually, starting in June.
The congregation had a special anniversary service Jan. 29, but will be celebrating its special birthday all year — and celebrating their faith for a long time after that.
