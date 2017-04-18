Yorktown Golf Course honored for added curb appeal

Five decades and counting, you wouldn’t be able to tell its age just by looking at Shiloh’s Yorktown Golf Course.
With its “overall added curb appeal,” spearheaded by the village of Shiloh since its purchase of the 32-acre course in December 2014, Yorktown has resumed its original glory.
“It’s looking better than ever with our many improvements over the last couple years,” said Shiloh Mayor Jim Vernier.
Yorktown Golf Course has been selected as the Beautification Award recipient for the 41st Annual Salute to Business Awards, which are sponsored by the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce to honor businesses that have made a positive impact in the community.
“We’re just very happy (and) honored to be receiving the chamber’s Beautification Award for Yorktown. It’s well appreciated,” Vernier said.
Vernier said many long-time golfers, as well as new-comers, have been enjoying its renewal.
“These efforts have caused a renewed interest by people to enjoy the game of golf, many of which reminisce about the course often as a student from a local school when they first played it,” he said.
Designed by a renowned golf course architect Pete Dye and Bob Goalby, the 18-hole, lighted, par-3 course opened its doors in 1961.
“(It’s) an enjoyable facility for all ages,” Vernier said.
Renovations started with the clubhouse, “which needed it greatly,” said Scott Barkhaus, who has been the general manager at the course for over 20 years.
“It was bad,” he said.
The interior of the clubhouse got new restrooms, utilities, ceiling beams, carpet, a spike-proof floor, paint and wood stain, patio and landscaping. (The latter was assisted by the Boy Scouts of America.)
“It’s a nice atmosphere inside now,” Vernier said.
There’s also been a lot of work out on the course.
“Our public works guys reconstructed the golf cart bridges out on the course. They were in rough shape, and they really look nice now,” Vernier said.
The list goes on, new landscaping at the entry to the course, upgrades to the driving range, three new bridges added to the course, and soon-to-be installed granite tee markers, according to Village Administrator John Marquart.
“Future upgrades on the drawing board are new cart paths, a walking trail, club house siding and new roof, upgraded perimeter fencing and a new maintenance building,” Marquart said.
From bridgework to patio work, Barkhaus said, the village has made the transition from private to public-owned property an easy one.
“It’s been great working with the village,” Barkhaus said.
“Our manager Scott does a great job on the greens,” Vernier said.
With leagues and tournaments at night and recreational golfers during the day, Barkhaus said, the course is also a big hit with local high school students.
“O’Fallon Girls’ Golf team use the course a lot for practicing. In fact, the girls team, the last two years, has made it to state. So it must be beneficial to their game,” Barkaus said.
Village Clerk Brenda Kern said Yorktown is the perfect place for fundraisers, office outings, family time or just working on your game.
“We offer a driving range, a large putting green and a cozy clubhouse that offers sandwiches, snacks and a fully stocked bar,” Kern noted.
Men, women, couples and senior leagues are available, as well as, youth camps and leagues in the summer. Inexpensive daily rates and memberships are available, and discounts for seniors, military and youth are provided, according to the village website.
“It’s just a nice course, and I hope people become more aware of it. I know one course in the area is closing, so I’m hoping we pick up some more play out there at Yorktown,” Vernier added.
Robyn L. Kirsch: 618-239-2690, @BND_RobynKirsch
Comments