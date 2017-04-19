‘The Blade’ building honored for economic impact

What was once an open plot at 1405 N. Green Mount Road in O’Fallon is now home to a building of cutting-edge architecture.
“The Blade” is a new five-story, approximately 67,000-square-foot professional office/light retail building, located just one block north of the intersection of Interstate 64.
The one-of-a-kind structure is unique to the area with its incorporation of expansive glass for its exterior and the architectural blade element on the south end. Designed by Hurford Architects, the building also includes a roof-top patio.
The Blade is a joint venture between partners Brett Gilliland, founder and CEO of Visionary Wealth Advsiors, which has an office in the building; Scott Plocher president of Plocher Construction in Highland; Chuck Wagner, vice president and chief estimator of Plocher construction; and Dr. Jim Powell, a local anesthesiologist.
Other building tenants now include Kurowski Schultz Law Firm, 1818 Chophouse, Delmar Financial, Pure 111, IM=X Pilates, Wells Fargo, and Victory Men’s Clinic.
“Our vision was to build something that was unique and offered a great experience to the city of O’Fallon,” said Gilliland. “We are excited about the look and feel of the building along with the business in the building and the fifth-floor outdoor space.
Gilliland said he and his partners chose O’Fallon because of the progressive nature of the city and the people that live there.
“O’Fallon just seemed like the logical spot with everything going on in this great community,” he said.
The Blade project is this year’s winner of the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce Economic Impact Award. Criteria considered when determining the award winners includes jobs created/retained, capital investment for new construction or upgrades/remodels, expansion that has attracted other industry or stimulated community development, and new or unique services to community.
Gilliland said the group was honored to receive the award from the chamber of commerce.
“It feels great to win this award from the chamber,” he said. “Community is one of the values of our firm, and I feel that our values and the chamber’s values are aligned to make a positive impact in a great community at the highest level possible.”
