Rezoning of Wilke properties is tabled

At the behest of neighbors' objections, the Shiloh Board of Trustees tabled the rezoning request of about 14 acres of farmland along Carlyle Avenue until more could be learned about the topic. Previously, on April 10, the Planning Commission held a public hearing and meeting that resulted in the approval to move the requests forward to the board of trustees. The next meeting for further discussion is slated for 7 p.m. Monday, May 22. rkirsch@bnd.com