Rezoning of Wilke properties is tabled

At the behest of neighbors’ objections, the Shiloh Village Board of Trustees tabled the rezoning request of about 14 acres of farmland along Carlyle Avenue.
Norman Wilke, who owns Wilke Window and Door, had two parcels he owns recently annexed into the village. Both are now under review for rezoning. The Planning Commission formerly gave its blessing to Wilke’s requests April 10, moving them forward to village trustees, who have the final say.
Currently, Wilke’s land at 3090 Carlyle Ave. is zoned non-urban (NU) agriculture, and Wilke wants it changed to (B4) business zoning. Another parcel at 1331 Shiloh Station Road is zoned non-urban in the county now, but Wilke wants it changed to NU, village zoned.
Wilke was not present during Monday’s meeting, but did tell the Planning Commission on April 10 that he has no immediate plans for development.
“We wanna keep all that farmland around there going, but this is for future planning,” he told the commission.
Nancy and Richard Voelkel, neighbors of Wilke, oppose the request for rezoning because it would “disturb their quality of life,” they said.
“Why does this need to be rezoned now? The property is not for sale. There is no development that we are aware of. Why does it need to be rezoned to business B4, and also why does it need to B4 if you have nothing going on? Why not be (B)1, 2, or 3?” Nancy Voelkel asked the trustees.
She went on to pose more questions.
“We do not want have this property rezoned at this time. We want it to be left as agricultural. And, once it’s rezoned, we can’t fight what goes in there. Is this the best use for 3090 (Carlyle Ave.), because right next door is the other property 1331 Shiloh Station Road, which is a horse farm. It’s being rezoned NU. Having a business right next to a horse farm — is that really how we want to do business?” she said.
Trustees were on board with taking more time to consider the application, and put the questions posed to the applicant. Other considerations could be whether spot zoning is a possibility, and whether or not, if the board approves the rezoning, if it would set a problematic precedent for future rezoning applications for similar situations.
Other items tabled for next month’s May 22 committee at large meeting include:
▪ Amendment to Shiloh’s municipal code, chapter 93 regarding animals, to allow chickens in all zoning classifications.
▪ Amendment to Shiloh municipal code, chapter 50, regarding sewers.
