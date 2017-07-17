Breakers meet with Highland washed out, rescheduled for tomorrow

After rolling past Trenton Tuesday, July 11 for their eight win of the season, the O’Fallon Breakers were ready for their expected Thursday battle of unbeatens at Highland. But it never materialized as persistent lightning in the area forced a cancellation. The makeup for that regular season finale — which will determine the regular season champion — was set for Tuesday, July 18.
“Yeah, both teams were greatly disappointed we couldn’t get the meet in,” Breakers coach Kirsty Stooke said. “Most of the other teams in our league suffered cancellations that night as well. But a Tuesday makeup puts us in a tough spot, as I know a few of our top swimmers have conflicts that evening and likely won’t make the meet. And against a team like Highland — which is loaded — that’s significant. But our swimmers won’t back down. We’ve got some tough kids on this team, and we’ll battle hard and score our share of points. Moreover, it will give us a great measure of where we are leading up to the Conference Meet Championship on Saturday (July 22).”
Against Trenton, the Breakers came out of the gate by winning all four Medley Relays and then went on to win 45 of 52 individual events before closing out the meet by winning all 10 freestyle relays. That effort led to a convincing 444-79 win on the night.
Six Breakers won all three of their individual events and were integral cogs in those relay wins as well. Natalie Edwards captured the 100 breast, 100 IM, and 50 fly in 15-18 girls, while Matthew Stooke grabbed the same events in 13-14 boys. In the 9-10 age group, Samantha Stooke won the 25 breast, 25 back, and 100 IM on the girls side, and Camden Kimmel achieved the same event sweep on the boys side. And finally, Michael Stooke won the 50 free, 50 breast, and 50 back in 11-12 boys, while Michael Meyer raced to the 15-18 boys sweep in the 100 free, 100 breast, and 50 fly.
But there were plenty of other great efforts as well.
Double-event winners were Brady Gotter (100 free / 100 back), Jake Howey (100 IM / 100 back), Tobi McCraw (100 breast / 100 back), Carlee Auld (100 IM / 50 breast), Drew Hopkins (25 free / 25 back), and Evelyn Sunnquist (25 breast / 25 fly).
Single-event winners were Sierra Workman (100 free), Anna McCraw (100 back), Rebekah Barnes (50 back), Noah Tinge (100 IM), Aiden Thornburg (50 fly), Rachel Barnes (25 free), Isaiah Mata (25 free), Jacklyn Miller (25 fly), Andrew Rottschalk (25 fly), Will Peterson (25 fly), Louisa Schudel (25 back), Michael Rottschalk (25 breast), Ally Brown (25 back), Lily McCollum (25 free), and Luke Peterson (25 free).
Once the Highland meet is in the books, the Breakers will spend the rest of the week getting ready for the Conference Meet on Saturday.
“While we won most meets this season rather convincingly, the conference meet is a completely different format. The top 16 in each individual event score points, and relays are especially important as a win there scores 40 points. So team depth is critical,” Coach Stooke said. That’s probably Highland’s strength. They have branched out and built a large team from throughout the area. And St. Clair will do well in the relays and will be a factor. But I’m confident our kids will do well. We’ll just see where we fall when the final points are tallied.”
The Midwest Swim Conference Championship starts at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning at the new McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon.
