St. Clare Catholic Church celebrates 150 years of faith in O’Fallon

The open house is a part of a series of events celebrating the parish's 150th anniversary. It will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 at 1411 Cross St. in O'Fallon. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

