O’Fallon looks to address drainage issues along Holliday Drive

After years of drainage issues because of erosion, residents of Holliday Drive can expect relief soon.
The city is taking preventative action to repair the existing storm sewer infrastructure so it will not fail.
The O’Fallon City Council approved an engineering agreement Monday, Aug. 7 for a Holliday Drive drainage study by Millennia Professional Services at a cost of $33,600. That includes surveying, hydrologic modeling, and two options on improvement scenarios.
The city will also reconstruct sewer mains along West Highway 50 between Cambridge Boulevard and North Green Mount Road, which is necessary to replace lines damaged during a mine subsidence event in 2009.
The council approved an engineering services agreement for $5,740 from Woolpert Inc., plus reimbursable expenses as needed.
Regency Park Business District reduced
In other action, the council reduced the Regency Park Business District boundaries to only include the hotel and conference center and an adjacent vacant lot.
Two ordinances, one to amend the business district plan and the other to amend a previously approved ordinance to collect the taxes associated with the business district, were approved after a public hearing drew no one to speak either in favor or opposition to it.
Established in 2009, the district initially included the area along both sides of Regency Park Drive from Green Mount to the former bowling alley site, now Enjoy Church.
The extra 1 percent sales tax, targeted on food and beverage sales at the Hilton Hotel and Conference Center, was to pay for the Special Service Area property tax bonds. The bonds were issued previously by the developer, not the city, for roadway construction and infrastructure for Regency Park development.
The other businesses could develop without the 1 percent incentive, the city discovered as the area developed, according to City Administrator Walter Denton.
State law required that an amendment to a Special Business District ordinance needed a public hearing Aug. 7 to meet the Oct. 1 filing deadline with the Department of Revenue.
Soccer goals purchased for park
Work is continuing on the new soccer fields at the O’Fallon Family Sports Park, as the council approved purchasing goal posts. A low bid from Pyramid School Products was accepted for 32 Kwik Goal European soccer goals for $49,583.20. Five companies submitted bids to the city.
In addition to its reputation, the brand was selected for durability, the Kwik Lock net system, which keeps the net off the ground, and a lifetime warranty.
Other business
The council advanced several ordinances on first reading, including:
▪ The final plat for the third phase of the Reserves of Timber Ridge, which consists of 25 single-family homes on 10.05 acres. This is part of a larger 102.65 acre development located north of the Simmons and Kyle Roads intersection.The lots range from 11,250-square feet to 334,000 square feet (7.66 acres), and there is 6.56 acres of open space. The subdivision will contain a connector street that will ultimately connect Simmons Road to the east and Rausch Road to the west.
▪ The final plat for the third addition to Cobblestone Ridge subdivision, which is 16 single-family homes on 8.79 acres. This is the fourth phase of a larger subdivision that includes 170 single-family lots on 143.56 acres, and is located northeast of Steeplechase and Hearthstone subdivisions and west of Weil Road.
Mayor Roach presented a proclamation to Bill Kuzma, who had recently resigned after serving 30 years as a volunteer, including terms on the Police and Fire Pension Board, Zoning Board of Appeals and the Planning Commission.
The mayor declared Aug. 7 “Bill Kuzma Day” for his efforts. Roach said the city has benefited from Kuzma’s exemplary service. He told him “you played a vital role in the responsible growth of the city,” and said he would be greatly missed.
“It’s been a real pleasure and honor to work for and in this community,” Kuzma told the crowd, who gave him a standing ovation. “I have met so many good people and learned a lot.”
Dan Hanna of Waste Management presented a check of $5,000 as part of its annual community fund donation. Waste Management, which has had a contract with O’Fallon for 20 years, said the city can put the money towards whatever project they want. Hanna said his company appreciated the business and the mayor said the money would be put to good use.
The mayor announced he will be available to residents on Wednesday, Aug. 9, between 5 and 7 p.m., for his regular evening hours.
