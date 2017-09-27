Police chief takes oath

More than 40 people crowded into Shiloh Village Hall on Monday, Sept. 25 for the committee at large meeting, where Richard Wittenauer took his oath as the village’s new chief of police.
Shiloh Mayor Jim Vernier announced Sept. 5 that Wittenauer, formerly assistant chief in Collinsville, was the choice to lead the village’s department.
Brett Boerm, Collinsville assistant chief, cheered for his friend and colleague of many years.
“Here at the Collinsville Police Department we are very proud of Rich for all of his accomplishments that he’s been able to achieve in the last 23 years,” Boerm said.
Wittenauer is the sixth CPD assistant chief to move on as chief of another department, according to Boerm.
“We couldn’t be any more proud of him than we are tonight watching him being sworn in,” Boerm said.
Jim Stover retired as Shiloh police chief Dec. 31, 2016 after a decade of service to the village.
Gary McGill, who plans to retire this summer, has been serving the interim chief since.
McGill said he will be doing everything possible to help Wittenauer’s transition go smoothly.
“It doesn’t happen over night. My goal is to make sure the Shiloh Police Department transfers from Jim Stover to my temporary position to Rich Wittenauer’s seamlessly,” McGill said.
Other business
▪ The Shiloh AutoMall of Auffenberg Enterprises of Illinois preliminary plat was unanimously approved by the Shiloh Planning Commission during a special meeting Monday, Sept. 25 just before the committee at large meeting. Planning Commission member Howard Steffey was absent.
▪ Street light installation request of seven lights for Indian Springs Subdivision was unanimously approved by trustees.
▪ The rezoning from planned business to B4 general business of the western 32 acres of 2001 Frank Scott Parkway for the Shiloh AutoMall development proposed by Auffenberg Enterprises was unanimously approved.
▪ The rezoning from planned business to B4 general business of lot 5A of the Parkway Sixty-Four Corporate Center re-subdivision, as well as the easterly adjoining two acres for the Auffenberg Shiloh AutoMall project, were unanimously approved.
▪ The 2017 Motor Fuel Tax Program maintenance crack sealing program award to the low bidder, PLM Industries, which is not to exceed $17,415, was unanimously passed. The seal cracks are to be done between Kathy Drive and Johnson Road for road preservation.
▪ Gonzalez Companies Inc. was awarded the project, not to exceed $19, 546, to reline the village manhole with fiberglass on Maple Street all the way to Highway 158. The bid was approved with a full vote.
