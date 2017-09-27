Police chief takes oath

More Videos 0:37 Illinois 15 bridge construction work was over budget Pause 0:54 Belleville twins in running for national DC superhero contest 1:21 O'Fallon librarian is turning the page 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:05 Car fire in downtown Belleville 1:29 New police chief takes his oath in Shiloh 4:28 Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column 1:52 Community has questions as superintendent retires in September 1:47 Belleville West teacher remembered as 'tough but fair' — like a parent 1:51 Step inside the basket of a VIP hot air balloon ride over Marine Video Link copy Embed Code copy

New police chief takes his oath in Shiloh After a 10-month search for a new police chief in Shiloh, now the village can move forward with Richard Wittenauer at the helm. Over 40 attended his swearing in at Monday's village board meeting. After a 10-month search for a new police chief in Shiloh, now the village can move forward with Richard Wittenauer at the helm. Over 40 attended his swearing in at Monday's village board meeting. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

