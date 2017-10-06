Green energy enthusiasts open homes for tours in effort to warm people to solar power

More Videos 3:04 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School Pause 1:00 New coffee shop coming to downtown Belleville 1:25 Randy's Rescue Ranch opens in O'Fallon 2:05 Meet Brandon McReynolds, a transgender man 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:26 Possible fetal remains found in Cahokia school bathroom were a feminine hygiene pad 0:49 O’Fallon mayor talks renting in the city 2:44 Belleville West guard will soon take official recruiting visits 2:57 Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 1:29 Here are Wolf Branch's plans after evacuation of middle school building Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Solar savvy couple opens home on Saturday's state Solar Tour Richard and Johann Ellerbrake, 866 Old Enterprise Farms St., Lebanon, are one of two homes in the O'Fallon-area to be on the 11th annual 2017 Illinois Solar Tour this weekend - from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Richard and Johann Ellerbrake, 866 Old Enterprise Farms St., Lebanon, are one of two homes in the O'Fallon-area to be on the 11th annual 2017 Illinois Solar Tour this weekend - from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

Richard and Johann Ellerbrake, 866 Old Enterprise Farms St., Lebanon, are one of two homes in the O'Fallon-area to be on the 11th annual 2017 Illinois Solar Tour this weekend - from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com