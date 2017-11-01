O’Fallon Christmas parade canceled

The O’Fallon Homecoming Association has decided not to sponsor the community’s annual Christmas parade this year.
“The City of O’Fallon was saddened to hear the news that the O’Fallon Homecoming Association decided to cancel the annual Illuminated Christmas Parade,” the city posted on its Facebook page. “The City of O’Fallon does not know the reasons behind the cancellation, but must respect the decision of the O’Fallon Homecoming Association.”
The parade is typically held the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
“While the City of O’Fallon has not been involved in the organization of the event or the decision to cancel the event, since hearing of the cancellation, Mayor Roach has been having discussions with a number of individuals that would be interested in preserving the parade,” the city’s Facebook post said.
Comments