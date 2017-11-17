‘Maybe you’ll be going to Mars,’ Buzz Aldrin tells a 6-year-old Shiloh boy

More Videos 3:04 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School Pause 0:55 Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Fairview Heights 1:04 Shiloh 6-year-old over the moon after meeting space hero 0:56 McKendree's fight song is played at the White House 1:11 More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:43 Highland football trounces Herscher to advance to state semifinals 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 1:45 Charges filed in Madison death 1:02 Hofbrauhaus receives liquor license 0:45 Bed bugs infest group homes Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Shiloh 6-year-old over the moon after meeting space hero Lukas Pilkey, 6, of Shiloh, spent quality time with his space hero, retired Air Force Col. Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon. Lukas Pilkey, 6, of Shiloh, spent quality time with his space hero, retired Air Force Col. Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon. Robyn L. Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

