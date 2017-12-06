Highland teacher hopes to stop bullying with her book. Shiloh teacher uses it in her class.

More Videos 1:34 Siteman Cancer Center may be coming to Memorial East in Shiloh Pause 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:38 Firefighters battle house fire near Troy 1:20 Edwardsville basketball dominates Belleville East 1:17 Two local residents instrumental in creating St. Louis holiday train show 0:20 Body found near interstate 0:32 State Senate candidate wants to be a voice for Illinois residents 2:28 Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 1:29 Walmart Supercenter no longer coming to west Belleville 2:57 Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Highland teacher, author of book on bullying shares with Shiloh Middle Schoolers Highland teacher and author Malinda Kirkpatrick-Bertels visited Shiloh Middle School earlier this month to talk to seventh graders about her book, “Just Pete,” about bullying. Highland teacher and author Malinda Kirkpatrick-Bertels visited Shiloh Middle School earlier this month to talk to seventh graders about her book, “Just Pete,” about bullying. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

