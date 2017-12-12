Shiloh restaurant wants to add a drive-thru. But that means fewer parking spaces.

More Videos 1:02 Starbucks construction in O'Fallon continues Pause 1:12 Watch the 375th Air Mobility Wing change of command ceremony 1:34 Siteman Cancer Center may be coming to Memorial East in Shiloh 1:49 Southern Illinois honors 9/11 victims in remembrance ceremony 2:08 Local mother of five talks about losing everything in house fire 3:04 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 1:07 Customers react: St. Louis Bread Co. closing in downtown Belleville 1:47 Fairview Heights Fire Dept. helping family after house fire 2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch Video Link copy Embed Code copy

History shows adding drive-thrus at Panera locations lowers carry-outs During Monday’s Shiloh Planning Commission public hearing, Dana Link, a project engineer with Thouvenot, Wade & Moerchen Inc., represents Panera Bread and asks for less parking spaces to pave the way for a drive-thru. During Monday’s Shiloh Planning Commission public hearing, Dana Link, a project engineer with Thouvenot, Wade & Moerchen Inc., represents Panera Bread and asks for less parking spaces to pave the way for a drive-thru. rkirsch@bnd.com

