O'Fallon Progress

O’Fallon Police Breakfast with Santa drew in over 150 kids Saturday

By Robyn L. Kirsch

rkirsch@bnd.com

December 20, 2017 01:43 PM

With a complimentary pancake and sausage breakfast offered, more than 150 kids attended the annual Breakfast with Santa event hosted by the O’Fallon Police of the O’Fallon Puplic Safety department.

The O’Fallon Township High School Choral program’s Madrigal court members sang festive holiday songs and interacted with attendees.

O’Fallon Citizen Police Academy graduates volunteered to assist children at numerous activity tables where children made holiday ornaments and crafts before getting their picture taken with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

Photographs were taken as a courtesy by Jim Krohn, of Krohn Photography, and are available online at breakfastwithsanta.blogspot.com/2017.

