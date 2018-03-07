Queen of Hearts raffles in Shiloh can now have bigger jackpots

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 125 Shiloh committee votes to raise cap on lottery raffle prizes Pause 222 Former Shiloh mayor remembered by wife of 64 years 183 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 358 OTHS grad uses 3-D printer to craft prosthetics for kids — free of charge 171 Shiloh resident, Triad students help homeless families in Belleville 67 Shiloh zoning board loses member, gains one 150 Mail-in ballots change tie to one-vote lead in O'Fallon alderman race 176 St. Elizabeth’s Hospital partners with O’Fallon to enhance park system 80 O'Fallon police host Breakfast With Santa 78 Ameren crews repair natural gas line under North Green Mount Road Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

On Monday, Feb. 26, a Shiloh Board of Trustees committee passed a new ordinance to raise the cap on lottery raffle prizes. Trustees will cast final votes on the ordinance March 5, during the regular monthly board meeting. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

On Monday, Feb. 26, a Shiloh Board of Trustees committee passed a new ordinance to raise the cap on lottery raffle prizes. Trustees will cast final votes on the ordinance March 5, during the regular monthly board meeting. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com