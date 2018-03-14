O'Fallon Police, city and school leaders hold round table for school safety

From left, Clarice McKay, St. Clare Catholic School principal; Darcy Benway, O'Fallon Township High School District 203 superintendent; Corey Wallis, OTHS senior class vice principal; and, retired O'Fallon Police Det. and OTHS school resource officer Brian Riggar during the O'Fallon Police, city and school leaders round table on school safety Wednesday, March 7. Robyn L. Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com