Shiloh Planning Commission gives green light to Siteman Cancer Center, new credit union

The Shiloh Planning Commission unanimously approved the permit and plans for Metro East Services Inc. to build a $38.3 million medical office building expansion on the Memorial Hospital East campus to house Siteman Cancer Center.
The three-story, 69,500-square-foot building is Phase II of a medical office project at 1414 Cross St. on the 94-acre campus, which is expected to be be completed in 2019.
The new building is a project of Memorial Regional Health Services, Metro-East Services, Memorial Group, BJC HealthCare and Washington University Physicians in Illinois.
No new roads are planned for additional access to Cross Street, according to project manager James Parks, of Glasper Professional Services.
"We anticipate being complete with design and beginning construction in June or July of this year," Parks said.
BJC HealthCare representative Christopher Dean said construction is anticipated to be "closer to 19-month construction duration."
Joe Carey, architect from St. Louis, Mo.-based ArchImages, said materials and design will be similar to the medical office building that was completed in October.
"This is a building expansion connected to the first medical office building completed in 2017. So structurally, they are separated, but on the interior, inside, you won't know they aren't together," Carey said.
In response to a question from Jessica Lotz, O'Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce representative and an O'Fallon resident, about the type of signage, Carey said signage to identify Siteman and other entities yet to determined but will come before the village at a latter date.
A new drive under canopy and entry will be added to join the two medical buildings, Carey said.
The first floor will house Siteman Cancer Center, including medical oncology infusion and clinics, lab, pharmacy, radiation oncology clinics and two linear accelerators. BJC and Memorial will occupy a portion of the second floor with primary care provider clinics. The remainder will be built with no interior finishing and sealed off to be available for future expansion, as will the third floor.
When the first medical office building was constructed last year, a portion of the imaging department was also shelled for potential future use. Development plans submitted to the village as a part of the latest project include that space, located in the first medical office building, be outfitted to include an additional CT and PET CT equipment.
The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board voted to issue a certificate of need permit for the new facility Tuesday, Feb. 27 in Bolingbrook, following Memorial Hospital's application submitted in December 2017.
Credit Union
Shiloh Planning Commission members also unanimously approved Gateway Metro Federal Credit Union's plans to build a main branch campus at the corner of Golden Springs Parkway and N. Green Mount Road.
"With the developments moving in Shiloh, we thought it would be a good move for us," said Jay Lewis, Gateway Metro Federal Credit Union representative.
"We are hoping to start construction in May depending on weather, and we are using United Construction for a six- to seven-month construction span."
Currently, the credit union is leasing space at 2693 N. Illinois St. in Swansea, in the strip mall next to Schnucks. But the lease is expiring in January 2019, which is when the credit union hopes to be in it's new Shiloh location.
"Our goal is to close that branch, have this one built and move those facilities out of a strip mall and create a presence within the residential community," Lewis said.
Lewis said the credit union does have business membership, but its "primary focus is the residential consumer (for) mortgages, car loans, savings, and such."
The proposal submitted to the village includes three buildings, totaling 21,120-square-feet, on three subdivided lots totaling about five acres. This is a slight increase from the original plan started 10 years ago. The location is referred to as the Wagner Commercial tract.
On May 5, 2008, the property was rezoned from non-urban to B-1 for a one-story bank with a drive-thru window and ATM.
John Marquart, village administrator, advised planning commission members that, "due to economic factors at the time, the development never proceeded, and the property has been vacant since then."
"The original plan called for two buildings on the five-acre lot with a total of 22,930-square-feet, but that's changed slightly now," Lewis said.
The site plan places the drive-thru on the north side of the lot and moves the credit union away from the Indian Springs Drive residents, toward the flood plain, according to a letter from Marquart, dated March 7 to the planning commission.
Other Business
In other business:
- Megan Reichmann, of Mascoutah-based Heartlands Conservancy, presented the planning commission with a 50 percent draft of the village's updated Comprehensive Plan.
- Feb. 26 minutes were approved.
The recommendations of the planning commission will be forwarded to the Shiloh Village Board of Trustees Committee At-Large meeting for consideration on Monday, March 26. Following that meeting, items to be considered will be forwarded for a final vote at the Monday, April 2 Regular Board meeting. Agenda packets are available online at www.shilohil.org.
