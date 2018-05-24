Mayor who never lost an election lost a bet with a kid — and he couldn't be happier

Andy Ord, 13, holds up a letter from former O'Fallon Mayor Gary Graham, who moved to Florida since leaving his post as the town's leader last year. When Andy was 'Mayor For A Day' last year on April 17, 2017, Graham struck a deal with the teen that if he lost 10 pounds in a year's time he would buy him a FitBit. The note was sent to Andy via the mail postmarked April 14, 2018 accompanied by an $80 check for his new FitBit step tracker watch. Robyn L. Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com