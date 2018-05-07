Around Town: Memorial Hospital East Rehab Services to have open house

THURSDAY, MAY 10
Memorial Hospital East Rehab Services open house: Rehabilitation Services at Memorial Hospital East will host an open house showcasing new equipment and services offered in its outpatient clinic for physical, occupational and speech therapy Thursday, May 10, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Memorial East Medical Office Building, 1414 Cross St., Suite 310, in Shiloh. The following equipment and services will be displayed: AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill, Biodex SD Balance System, Bioness H200/Saebo Arm devices, Wheelchair Clinic, Flexible Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing disorders, VitalStim unit (neuromuscular electrical stimulation for treatment of swallowing disorders) and Visi-Pitch unit (analysis of voice in the treatment of voice/vocal disorders) and pediatric services. Therapists will be available to demonstrate and explain equipment as well as the array of therapy services they provide. Refreshments and attendance prizes will be available. This program is free of charge. For more information, call 618-607-1301 or visit mymemorialnetwork/events.
Cambridge House Family & Friends: Cambridge House of O’Fallon, 844 Cambridge Blvd., will have a Family & Friends night on Thursday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. Joyce Sodam, RN for Mederi Caretenders, will be speaking on “Health Care 101.” Plus, there will be Dilly Bars from Dairy Queen. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 618-624-9900.
FRIDAY, MAY 11
Deadline for senior dinner sign-up: The O’Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. May 17 at the O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., for dinner and entertainment. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost is $3. Tickets are available at the township office and must be purchased by May 11.
Pachyderm Club meeting: The Metro East Pachyderm Club meeting will be at noon Friday, May 11 in the Tuscan Room at Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park in O’Fallon. Arrive by 11:30 a.m. to socialize and order lunch. The topic to be discussed will be “Saul Alinsky's rules for radicals.” You do not need to be a Pachyderm member to attend.
Guitar concert at Cambridge House: Jeremy Wright, very talented singer and guitar player, will be preforming at Cambridge House of O’Fallon, 844 Cambridge Blvd., on Friday, May 11, starting at 2:30 p.m. Join the residents and bring friends to listen to the soothing music while enjoying the Cambridge House chocolate fountain. For more information, call 618-624-9900.
SATURDAY, MAY 12
O'Fallon Township rummage sale: O'Fallon Township will hold its monthly rummage sale from 7 a.m. till noon on Saturday, May 12 at the township building, 801 E. State St. in O'Fallon. Men's, women's and children's clothing, plus household items will be available at the sale.
TUESDAY, MAY 15
Masons blood drive: The Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 15 at O'Fallon Masonic Lodge 576, 122 E. State St. Donors of all blood types are urged to roll up a sleeve this May to help meet the needs of trauma patients and others with serious medical conditions. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Women Empowering Women meeting: The O'Fallon Women Empowering Women meeting will be held on Monday, May 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bella Milano restaurant in O’Fallon. For more information, visit the club’s website at wewillinois.com or find them on Facebook.
O'Fallon Historical Society meeting: The O'Fallon Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 15 at the OHS Museum, 101 W. State St. The program for the evening will be by coal miner James Lercher, who will talk about coal mining.
SATURDAY, MAY 19
“Intergenerational Bingo” for kids, senior: The O’Fallon Public Library and Cambridge House of O’Fallon will be sponsoring an “Intergenerational Bingo” on Saturday, May 19. The bingo and picnic, which will be held at the library from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. is for kids ages 4 -12 and senior adults age 65 and older. You must RSVP by May 16 through the O’Fallon Public library website (under their event tab). If you are unable to RSVP by website, you may contact Michelle Carr at 618-206-4113, and she will then register for you. There will be prizes, food from Texas Roadhouse, and ice cream from Dairy Queen.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 23
AARP Safe Driving for Seniors: A two-day course designed to help older drivers improve their driving skills will be offered at the O'Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St. The class will be from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 23 and Thursday, May 24. Course material is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. AARP members must bring their card to class. The class has been approved by the Illinois Secretary of State in compliance with a law passed for an insurance discount. By completing the class, drivers may be eligible for a discount on auto insurance. Call the township office at 618-632-3517.
THURSDAY, MAY 24
O’Fallon EMS open: The O’Fallon Public Safety Department will be hosting an EMS Open House on Thursday, May 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fire Station No. 4, located at 1215 Taylor Road.
“Our EMS Department provides critical emergency medical services that are second to none. I encourage everyone to join us in celebrating EMS week by attending the EMS Open House,” said Mayor Herb Roach. “The event is free and there will be fun for all ages.”
The event will include many fun activities for children and adults including tours of the EMS/Fire Headquarters building, CPR simulation, blood pressure screenings, a landing by the Air Medical Helicopter, weather permitting, and a live extrication performed by the O’Fallon Fire Department.
Free hot dogs and chips will be served.
