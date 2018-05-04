Looking Glass Prairie DAR honors Vietnam veterans

On March 1, the Looking Glass Prairie Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored several Vietnam veterans at the club’s chapter meeting at Cambridge House in O’Fallon.
The DAR is a commemorative partner with the Department of Defense to honor the nation’s Vietnam War veterans. By presidential proclamation issued on May 25, 2012, the commemoration recognizes the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and runs through Veterans Day 2025.
At the local ceremony, veterans were given a certificate and a lapel pin, as well as and a heartfelt, “Thank you for your service.” There was also a reception afterward.
The lapel pin given to the veterans features an eagle’s head, representing courage, honor and dedicated service; stripes, representing our nation’s colors; and six stars, representing the allies who served, sacrificed and fought alongside one another. The reverse states: “A Grateful Nation Thanks and Honors You,” along with the commemoration name.
Vietnam veterans honored were Joe Bernreuter, Philip Gosecinski, Ray Sternberg, all of O’Fallon, and Ken Daniels of Belleville.
On April 5, the Looking Glass Prairie DAR gave one of its own members Catie Dile, a Vietnam era veteran, her won certificate, lapel pin and a special “Thank you.”
