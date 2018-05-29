After 30 years Shiloh Police's deputy chief retires

SHARE COPY LINK Shiloh Deputy Police Chief Gary McGill recalls ‘fond memories’ from 30-year career on the force in growing village. His last day was Friday, May 25 with Det. Sgt. Jesse Phillips taking over Monday, May 28. Robyn Kirsch

Shiloh Deputy Police Chief Gary McGill recalls ‘fond memories’ from 30-year career on the force in growing village. His last day was Friday, May 25 with Det. Sgt. Jesse Phillips taking over Monday, May 28. Robyn Kirsch