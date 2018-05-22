O'Fallon City Council salutes World War II veterans

The O'Fallon City Council stood and saluted the veterans. From left are aldermen Ross Rosenberg, Andrew Lopinot, Courtney Marsh, Richie Meile, Ray Holden and David Cozad; City Clerk Jerry Mouser, City Administrator Walter Denton, Mayor Herb Roach, City Attorney Todd Fleming, and aldermen Jerry Albrecht and Ned Drolet. Not shown, but also saluting, were aldermen Matt Smallheer, Kevin Hagarty and Dan Witt. Aldermen Matthew Gilreath and Mark Morton were not present at the meeting. Lynn Venhaus For the Progress