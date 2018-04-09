O'Fallon captures championship of Triad invite

The O'Fallon Township High School boys tennis team captured first place in its draw at the Triad Invitational Saturday at Triad High School. The tournament was divided into three eight-draws.
The Panthers defeated the Batavia junior varsity 5-0, Effingham 4-1 and Mascoutah 5-0 to bring home the championship plaque and boost their overall season record to 6-2-1.
In the 5-0 sweep of Mascoutah, O'Fallon won all five matches — two singles matches and three doubles matches — in straight sets.
O'Fallon senior Dominic Macaluso edged Indian Andy Graf, 7-5, 7-5, at No. 1 singles, while freshman Evan Potter had a much easier time disposing of Cal McCollum, 6-1, 6-2, at the No. 2 spot.
Winning their doubles matches for the Panthers were the No. 1 pairing of junior Niko Papachrisanthou and senior Quincy Dollisen (6-1, 6-2). Freshman Noah Kellermann and junior Josh Collins (7-5, 6-2) won at the second doubles position, and senior Hayden Lee and sophomore Aidan Kiser in the third slot, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).
In the 4-1 victory over Effingham, O'Fallon easily conquered the two singles matches and won two of the three doubles matches.
Macaluso and Potter both double-bageled their opponents, 6-0, 6-0, in singles competition.
In doubles, O'Fallon's top-seeded pair of Papachrisanthou and Dollisen had little trouble putting out their Flaming Hearts counterparts in a 6-0, 6-4 straight-set victory.
At No. 2 doubles, Kellermann and Collins had to work much harder as they were pushed to the limit. The Panther duo bounced back after dropping the first set to rally and take the final two sets and the match by scores of 6-2 and 10-7.
Lee and Kiser suffered O'Fallon's only loss of the tournament at 3 doubles, but not before putting up a valiant effort, especially in the second set in a 3-6, 6-7 (5-7) defeat.
And in the 5-0 sweep of Batavia, O'Fallon clinched all five matches in straight sets.
In singles, Macaluso and Potter again both double-bageled their opponents.
Winning their doubles matches for the Panthers were Papachrisanthou and Dollisen (6-0, 6-0), Kellermann and Collins (6-4, 6-1), and Lee and Kiser (6-0, 6-2).
Edwardsville Invitational
OTHS went 2-1 at the Edwardsville Invite after sweeping Peoria Richwoods 9-0, falling 2-7 to St. Xavier, and edging out Prairie Ridge 5-4.
Against Prairie Ridge, O'Fallon won four of the six singles matches and one of the two doubles matches.
Victorious in singles for the Panthers were Macaluso (6-2, 6-0), Papachrisanthou (6-1, 6-2), Potter (6-4, 6-4) and Kellermann (4-6, 7-5, 14-12).
The No. 2 doubles team of Macaluso and Potter won the lone doubles match for OTHS by the final score of 8-3.
In the loss to St. Xavier, O'Fallon's two wins came at the top top two singles slots. They were hard-fought and well-earned victories in which both Macaluso (3-6, 6-3, 10-8) and Papachrisanthou (3-6, 6-4, 10-6) battled back after losing the first set.
In the 9-0 sweep of Peoria Richwoods, four of OTHS' victories in singles came in straight sets.
At the top two singles spots, Macaluso and Papachrisanthou double-bageled their opponents, 6-0, 6-0.
Also posting dominant wins were No. 4 Potter (6-1, 6-1) and sixth-seeded senior Eric Upson (6-1, 6-0).
O'Fallon's Nos. 3 and 5 both had to go the distance to prevail, with Dollisen surviving 6-3, 3-6, 10-4 at the third slot and Kellermann outlasting his opponent, 2-6, 7-5, 10-7 at the fifth position.
In doubles, the Panthers' three teams combined to win their three matches by 24-2.
The No. 2 doubles team of Macaluso and Potter did not surrender a game with an 8-0 victory while No. 1 tandem of Papachrisanthou and Dollisen and the No. 3 duo of Kellermann and Upson both won handily at 8-1.
Comments