'Minus 36' game at OTHS adds $6,000 to fight against childhood cancer

On April 4, the OTHS boys and girls lacrosse teams put on their annual charity event, the "Minus 36" game.
During the event, the boys and girls lacrosse squads play each other in a friendly match. However, they switch sticks and try to play the game using a completely different crosse. Players dress up in wear crazy outfits. The kids have fun playing in a game, while also bringing awareness to childhood cancer.
All of the players had fun, but none more than Riley Maher, herself a cancer survivors. Maher was diagnosed in October and underwent treatment at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
The Minus 36 games began in 2011 when Brynn Laverdure was playing on the girls varsity lacrosse team. She discovered that everyday 36 children were diagnosed with cancer. The game was started to bring awareness of to a disease that affects so many.
Between local sponsors and event attendees, the event raised more than $6,000 for St. Louis Children’s Hospital Pediatric Oncology Research. This far surpassed any previous event donation (by triple), as well as the goal for this year’s event.
Representatives from the hospital foundation were in attendance for the game, and at the end, players and organizers presented them with a “big” check with the donation amount.
