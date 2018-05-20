Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
MAY 26
BASE POOL OPENS
The Scott AFB Pool (Fitness Center Pool) will open at 1 p.m. May 26 for the summer season. Free recreational swimming will be available all summer long. Check out the Rock Climbing Wall in the deep end, along with the Double Flume Slide. Pool open to DoD card holders and their guests. Reserve the pool for private pool parties, improve fitness with lap swim, or learn to swim with swim lessons.
▪ Adult lap swim: 6-7 a.m. Monday-Friday;
▪ Daily recreational swim: 1-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and for holidays.
Ages 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age and older. All youth, ages 11-13, must pass a swim test in order to come to the pool without an adult. Call 256-2067.
MAY 28
MEMORIAL DAY SCRAMBLE
Join Cardinal Creek Golf Course for their Memorial Day Golf Tournament on May 28. Format is four-person scramble with a noon shotgun start. Tournament fee is $45 per person, $35 (AGF players) and includes greens fees, cart, closest to the pin and prizes. For more information or to register, call (618) 744-1400.
MAY 29
‘READING TAKES YOU EVERYWHERE’ SUMMER READING PROGRAM
Take part in the Scott AFB Library’s summer reading program, “Reading Takes You Everywhere.” This program offers incentives, story times, special events, a finale party and more. Registration begins May 29. This program is open to children of all ages. There is a program for adults, too. For every book read during June and July, participants will receive an entry form for a chance to win a prize. Stop by the Scott Library to register. For more information, call 256-5100/3028 or check out Facebook, www.facebook.com/ScottAFBLibrary. The summer reading program is sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union, Leonardo DRS, Drury Hotel, Freddy’s, Lincoln Theater, Olive Garden, Gateway Grizzlies, Eckert’s, Cold Stone Creamery, Golden Corral, Med Express Urgent Care, Fun Spot, TC’s Treats and The Edge. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
JUNE 1
BARBECUE SPECIALS, GIVEAWAY
It’s barbecue time at Cardinal Creek Golf Course. Purchase any barbecue specialty item at the Cardinal Creek Golf Course Cafe June 1-30 and have a chance to win a Green Egg Grill. For complete rules, stop by Cardinal Creek Golf Course Pro Shop. This giveaway is brought to participants in part by Schaefer Auto Body. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended. For more information, call 256-2385.
JUNE 4
‘SAY IT WITH MUSIC’ CAMP, JUNE 4-8
Youth Program’s is offering a free “Say It with Music Camp” for youth ages 9-18 from 1-3 p.m. June 4-8. Say It with Music is a fun, innovative camp where youth learn how to write and record their very own song. Youth will get to record in a music studio, as well as film a music video to go along with the song. Interested youth must register at the Youth Center; call 256-5139.
JUNE 8
LONG LOOP 10K RUN/WALK REGISTRATION DEADLINE
The Fitness/James Sports Centers will be hosting a Long Loop 10K Run/Walk at 7 a.m. June 15. Start and finish will be at the Fitness Pool. Awards given to the top male/female finishers. Plus random prize drawings to all participants. Register by June 8. Entry forms available at the Fitness/James Sports Centers. This free event is open to active duty, reserve, National Guard, retirees, family members, and DoD civilians. For more information, call the Fitness Center at 256-1218 or James Sports Center, 256-4524.
JUNE 9
RYAN & FRIENDS, COMEDIAN VENTRILOQUIST COMING TO SCOTT AFB
As a busy comedian performing throughout the United States and Canada, Ryan has been seen on the History Channel, performing on Disney Cruise Lines and more. He is now bringing his show to Scott Air Force Base on June 9. This free show, open to the entire base populous, will take place at 6 p.m. at the Library Auditorium. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Seats are limited. Audiences have come to expect clean, sidesplitting comedy from his shows. For more information, call the Library staff at 256-5100.
‘HEROES THAT CARE’ TOY DRIVE
“Heroes That Care,” a nonprofit organization headed by Army Master Sgt. David Henderson, is having a toy drive from 4-7 p.m. June 9 at the Belleville Khoury League park,411 W. Monore St., Belleville. This is a fundraiser to benefit children in the hospital who often experience hair loss. $5 haircuts.
If an entire team shows up for a haircut, the players get to “pie” their coach in the face, No specialty cuts. Girls will be offered pony tail “lopping off.” This is a military run event and will include many service members present to interact with. Dinner is $5 and includes a choice of a hamburger or hot dog, chips and a soda or water. For more information, visit Heroes That Care on Facebook or e-mail Henderson at HeroesThatCare@gmail.com.
JUNE 14
SUMMER READING PROGRAM KICK-OFF PARTY
The Scott AFB Library will be hosting their kick-off party “Reading Takes You Everywhere,” this year’s summer reading program, at 5 p.m. June 14. For more information, call 256-5100/3028 or check out Facebook, www.facebook.com/ScottAFBLibrary.
ADDITIONAL THINGS TO DO ON BASE
FREE MOVIES AT THE LIBRARY AUDITORIUM
The Library Auditorium will host the following movies, which are free and open to the base population.
▪ June 1: 7 p.m. “Black Panther” (PG-13);
▪ June 22: 7 p.m. “Early Man” (PG); and
▪ July 6: 7 p.m. “Peter Rabbit” (PG).
For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or check out Facebook, www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.
RED CROSS SUMMER YOUTH PROGRAM
The American Red Cross Summer Youth Program at Scott AFB is a great opportunity for teens to volunteer and develop job skills. Program volunteers must have access to Scott AFB and be 14-18 years old. Space is limited, on a first-come, first-served basis. The program will run June 4-29 and July 9-Aug. 3. Please contact annette.tim@redcross.org or lando.mendez@redcross.org for sign-up dates and additional details.
LADIES GOLF CLINICS
Get a golf lesson by one of the PGA professionals at the Cardinal Creek Golf Course at 1 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month. Dates are as follows: June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, and Sept. 11. There is no registration requirement. Cost is $5 per session. For more information, call (618) 744-1400.
SUMMER COUPLES SERIES
Grab a golf partner and get ready for the new Summer Couples Series. Couples will enjoy a night of fun golf, dining, drinks and friends while experiencing Cardinal Creek at its finest. Tournament dates are as follows: June 29, July 27 and Aug. 24. Event limited to the first 36 teams. Tournament fee is $60 per couple and includes 9-holes of golf with cart, range balls and prizes and dinner on the patio. Series events kick-off at 5 p.m. For more information or to register, call 256-2385 or visit the Golf Pro Shop.
SCOTT SHARKS SWIM TEAM REGISTRATION
Become a member of the 2018 Scott Sharks Swim Team. The Scott Sharks Swim Team is a fun, competitive team for ages 5-18 (as of June 1). Requirements: Must be able to swim 50 meters in any combination of strokes. Anyone with base access is encouraged to participate, including Airmen. Registration runs through May 30. Sign-up at Outdoor Recreation or online at www.375fss.com. Season fee: $75/person. Season runs May 29-July 21.
Practices held at the Fitness Center pool from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Meets held Tuesday and Thursday nights at local nearby pools. Volunteer assistant coaches are needed. Volunteers must be registered through Red Cross. Parents are also necessary to help run meets. Call 256-2067 or email the team rep Jeff King at jpking84@gmail.com.
WIN A KINDLE FIRE HD
Make any purchase at Common Grounds through May 31 for a chance to win a Kindle Fire HD 8. The more purchases, the better the chances are to win. For complete rules, stop by Common Grounds (Bldg. 1650). This giveaway is brought to everyone in part by Leonardo DRS. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended. For more information, call 256-5501.
AP PHOTO CONTEST
Submit entries for the 2018 Air Force Photo Contest through May 31. This year’s theme is My Air Force Life in Focus: “Freedom.” Participants can enter up to two images that depict how they view “Freedom” through their camera lens. Images may be of people, places or things. There are two categories: Adult and Youth. The Adult category has two divisions: Novice and Accomplished.
Adults must be 18 years or older. The Youth category has three age divisions: Teens 13-17 years, Preteens 9-12 years and Children 6-8 years. The Official AF Photo Contest will be judged by a panel of photography experts and 1st through 3rd place will be awarded for each category. For complete details or to submit, visit www.myairforcelife.com.
WIN A TRIP FOR TWO TO CANCUN
For every round of golf with a cart people purchase at Cardinal Creek Golf Course through Sept. 30, they will have a chance to win a trip for two to Cancun, Mexico. For complete rules, stop by Cardinal Creek Golf Course Pro Shop. This giveaway is brought to people in part by the 375th Force Support Squadron and Total Access Travel. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended. For more information, call 256-2385.
KIDS BOWL FREE THIS SUMMER
Kids ages 15 and under can bowl for free this summer at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. To get started, sign up via www.kidsbowlfree.com/airforce and start receiving coupons. Registered kids will receive two free games of bowling every day through Oct. 1. A value of over $500 per child. For more information, call the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center at 256-4054. Sign up today.
COOKS & FOOD SERVICE WORKERS NEEDED
The 375th Force Support Squadron is looking for qualified applicants to fill Non-Appropriated Fund positions on Scott AFB. Flexible and regular positions with benefits are available. Regular appointment benefits include 401(K), annual and sick leave, retirement plan, health and life insurance. Flexible and regular positions are eligible for performance awards, overtime pay, shift differentials, workers' compensation, and unemployment compensation. For a complete listing and to apply, visit www.nafjobs.org and select “Scott” from the “Base” drop-down menu. For additional information, call 618-256-3831.
LEARN TO SWIM, ENROLLING NOW
The Outdoor Recreation Aquatic Program is now taking enrollments for 2018 swim lesson sessions. Session dates are:
▪ Session 1: June 18-29;
▪ Session 2: July 9-20; and
▪ Session 3: July 23-Aug. 3.
There is limited room in each session, so register early. Swimmers will be evaluated at the first lesson and placed in the proper lesson level.
Lesson fees: $50/person per session. Lessons held Monday through Thursday (Fridays reserved for makeup days):
▪ Youth (ages 5-14): 9-9:45 a.m. or 10-10:45 a.m.;
▪ Parent and child (under 5): 11-11:30 a.m.; and
▪ Adults (15 and older): 11-11:45 a.m.
To register, call 256-2067.
