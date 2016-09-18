Teen girl and infant son missing from Edwardsville

A 13-year-old girl and her infant son have been reported missing by police.
According to local media reports, Katherine Elizabeth Derleth, 13, and her son, Christopher Ray Derleth, who is 17 days old, went missing early Sunday. The two are believed to be with Christopher M. Derleth, 39.
The reports state the children may be in a green 1997 Mercury Villager minivan that is possibly headed to West Virginia. The van has Illinois license plates E833210.
Katherine Derleth stands 4 feet 8 inches, weighs 95 pounds, has brown hair and eyes and has three birthmarks on her right knee. Christopher Ray Derleth has dark hair and eyes, is 21 inches long and weighs 8 pounds 3 ounces. Christopher M. Derleth is described as 6 feet 1 inch, 160 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
The reports do not specify whether Christopher M. Derleth shares any relation with the teen and infant.
An Illinois State Police trooper referred questions to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department because that department originally reported the children missing. No one was available at the sheriff’s department Sunday afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 618-692-4433.
Return to BND.com for more on this developing story.
Comments