Crime

October 24, 2016 7:20 AM

Metro-east police investigate shooting death

News-Democrat

A 31-year-old man died in a St. Louis hospital after he was shot in East St. Louis.

Kevin D. Johnson died Saturday at St. Louis University Hospital, KTVI-Channel 2 reported.

The shooting occurred about 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 43rd Street and Bunkum Road near the Roosevelt Homes public housing complex.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from a nearby convenience store, KMOV-Channel 4 reported.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

For updates, return to bnd.com.

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

State's Attorney talks sentencing for man who shot at trooper

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos