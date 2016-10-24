Metro-east police investigate shooting death

A 31-year-old man died in a St. Louis hospital after he was shot in East St. Louis.
Kevin D. Johnson died Saturday at St. Louis University Hospital, KTVI-Channel 2 reported.
The shooting occurred about 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 43rd Street and Bunkum Road near the Roosevelt Homes public housing complex.
Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from a nearby convenience store, KMOV-Channel 4 reported.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
