Man carrying a revolver robs metro-east convenience store

Swansea Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who reportedly robbed the Hucks convenience store on Route 159 at Frank Scott Parkway.
The man entered Hucks at 2 a.m. Saturday armed with a silver revolver, according to information released by the Swansea Police Department. The suspect ran from the store on foot, police said. No customers were in the store at the time of the robbery, and the store clerk was not harmed.
The individual was described as a skinny, black man, who was wearing all black and white shoes. He had his face covered.
Swansea police detectives and the Federal Bureau of Investigations are conducting a joint investigation.
A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect by calling CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-866-371-TIPS.
