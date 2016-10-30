Crime

October 30, 2016 2:57 PM

Section of Illinois 3 closed because of shooting situation

By George Pawlaczyk

GRANITE CITY

City police were investigating a reported shooting Sunday afternoon.

Officers reportedly closed down a northbound section of Illinois 3 from 20th Street to Rock Road.

A police dispatcher confirmed it involved a shooting but had no further details. “It’s still going on,” he said at 2:40 p.m.

Volunteer firefighters were ordered to come into the city fire station at 2240 Rock Road, according to a dispatcher there.

