Section of Illinois 3 closed because of shooting situation

City police were investigating a reported shooting Sunday afternoon.
Officers reportedly closed down a northbound section of Illinois 3 from 20th Street to Rock Road.
A police dispatcher confirmed it involved a shooting but had no further details. “It’s still going on,” he said at 2:40 p.m.
Volunteer firefighters were ordered to come into the city fire station at 2240 Rock Road, according to a dispatcher there.
Return to BND.com for more on this developing story.
George Pawlaczyk: 618-239-2625, @gapawlaczyk
Comments