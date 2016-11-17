Crime

MetroLink officer shot, police return fire on suspect

WELLSTON, Mo.

A MetroLink security officer was shot Thursday afternoon in Missouri.

Patti Beck, Director of Communications for MetroLink, said in a news release that the officer was shot while checking fares on the Wellston MetroLink station platform around 2 p.m. Beck said the security officer is being treated at an area hospital. Beck said St. Louis County Police are leading the investigation into the shooting. Police returned fire on the suspect.

The St. Louis County Police said via Twitter that the security officer was shot in the shoulder and the suspect was shot in the buttocks. Police said the suspect also was taken to an area hospital.

The condition of the officer who was shot and the suspect were not immediately known.

MetroLink was not operating at the Delmar, Wellston, Rock Road and UMSL South stations.

Bus shuttles were replacing MetroLink service in that area. MetroLink said riders could experience delays of up to 60 minutes.

