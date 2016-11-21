Alton teen accused of calling in fake bomb threat

An Alton teenager faces multiple charges relating to a bomb threat at two schools in September.
Alton High School and Middle School each received a phone call on Sept. 19 reporting a bomb being present on both campuses. The schools were evacuated and the remainder of the school day was canceled.
Charged Monday was Kiyree D. Collins, 19, of Alton, who faces two counts of disorderly conduct. Madison County Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli set bail at $200,000, and Collins is currently in custody at the Alton city jail.
Alton police officers and Madison County deputies were assisted by K-9 teams from Lambert St. Louis International Airport and from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Police to search for potential explosives. No bombs were found, and Alton Police worked with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the source of the threats.
“We take any threat very seriously, and I am proud of the joint efforts by both police agencies involved in this investigation,” said Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons. “I am also thankful for all the area K-9 handlers who responded to help us ensure the schools were safe, as well as the area churches who assisted in the evacuation process. The Alton School District students, staff, and parents did an excellent job maintaining order and calm in the wake of what is a scary situation when someone makes such a disturbing threat.”
It was not immediately known whether Collins was a student or what motive police suspect for allegedly calling in the threat.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
Comments