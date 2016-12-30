Fatal shooting in east Belleville brings out Major Case Squad

The Major Case Squad has been called to investigate a murder that happened Friday morning in east Belleville, St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson said Friday morning.
Authorities said the slaying occurred in an apartment complex located at 2913 West Blvd., several blocks south of Carlyle Avenue and Belleville East High School. By 10 a.m. Friday, authorities had left the scene.
The fatal shooting is an ongoing investigation, Watson said. He had no other information about the shooting, except to say that it occurred Friday morning.
