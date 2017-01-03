Wrestling gear stolen from van during team’s dinner in Collinsville

A South Elgin wrestling team stopped in Collinsville after a match in Granite City for dinner, but came out to an unpleasant surprise.
Someone had broken into their van and stolen all their gear. Uniforms, headgear, wrestling shoes, even the students’ personal items like headphones, wallets and cell phones were gone, according to a page set up by one of the team parents.
“These disgusting individuals made out with most of the kids’ gear,” wrote Alex Lopez, self-identified “wrestling dad” on a GoFundMe page set up to fund replacement of the equipment. “I am sick to my stomach just thinking about it.”
Collinsville Police could not be immediately reached for comment.
According to the GoFundMe page, the South Elgin varsity wrestling team competed in the Granite City Holiday Tournament on Friday. On their way home, they stopped at Applebee’s in Collinsville. When they left the restaurant, they discovered the van had been burglarized.
A printing company has offered to print and replace the wrestling uniform singlets worn by the team, according to the Chicago Tribune. The GoFundMe account has raised $4,760 of a $5,500 goal as of Tuesday morning.
The team leaders have promised that the funds also will go to replace the boys’ personal items such as their cell phones and tablets, according to the Chicago Tribune. Some of them had been Christmas presents, and the team members pay for their own shoes and headgear, they wrote.
