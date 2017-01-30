Former police officer pleads guilty to on-duty burglaries

0:53 Washington Park house nearly destroyed by fire Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:42 Capt. Timothy Tyler, commander of Illinois State Police District 11

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

2:21 Summit aims to make St. Clair County a healthier place to live

3:15 East St. Louis officials face criminal complaints

8:36 Want a tour of the new St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon?

2:22 U.S. Air Force changing tattoo policy