Infant dies in New Douglas; DCFS investigation underway

An investigation is underway into the death of an infant early Tuesday morning in New Douglas.
First responders were called to an address on Main Street in New Douglas to help an infant who was reportedly not breathing. Paramedics arrived and performed emergency CPR. The infant was transported to Staunton Memorial Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois Department of Children and Family Services are investigating the death. The house has been secured by the New Douglas Building and Zoning Administration pending condemnation, according to the sheriff’s department.
Further details were not immediately available.
Return to BND.com for more information on this breaking story.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
Comments