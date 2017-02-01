Two charged with manslaughter in death of infant

Two people have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the death of their infant child Tuesday.
Amy and Timothy Elkins Jr., both age 36, each face one charge of involuntary manslaughter, a Class 2 felony; one charge of felony child endangerment; and nine counts of misdemeanor child endangerment, according to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.
The 2-month-old infant was not breathing when paramedics arrived at 406 N. Main St. in New Douglas early Tuesday morning. They provided CPR and transported him to Staunton Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The autopsy is under the jurisdiction of the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office, as the hospital where he died was over the county line. Those results are pending.
More details are pending. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is due to make a statement later in the afternoon on Wednesday.
