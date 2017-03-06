Double shooting leaves one dead, one seriously injured

A man shot a woman in the head, then turned the gun on himself, police said. She survived. He didn’t.
The shooting was about 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North 41st St. in East St. Louis, Police Capt. Bobby Cole said based on a preliminary investigation. Neither the male shooter nor the female victim were being identified Monday morning.
Cole said the police were initially called about shots being fired. Additional information was not immediately available.
Carolyn P. Smith: 618-239-2503
