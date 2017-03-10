Man allegedly tells police his brother told him to stab him

Jerry Ryan told police that “he told me to get a knife and stab him,” shortly before he allegedly stabbed his brother to death last Wednesday in Granite City, according to police.
An affidavit filed in Madison County Circuit Court for a search warrant gave additional details in the death of Michael P. Ryan, 51, at the home he shared with his 58-year-old brother, Jerry Ryan, in the 2500 block of Madison Avenue.
Jerry Ryan is charged with first-degree murder. He is in custody in the Madison County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail. If convicted, he faces 20-60 years in prison.
According to the affidavit, police received at least two 911 calls on the evening of March 1. The first call was from another relative, Melvin Ryan. Melvin Ryan told the 911 dispatcher that his son had called him stating there was an emergency, but hung up before more information could be obtained.
Only seconds later, Jerry Ryan called 911 and told the dispatcher he had just stabbed his brother, according to the affidavit filed by Detective Jeremy Hunter. It said Jerry told the 911 dispatcher that he was arguing with his brother and stabbed him while they were wrestling around, but did not mean to do so.
When police arrived at the scene, they found Michael Ryan lying on the couch with towels over his chest, and Jerry Ryan standing over him.
Jerry Ryan was taken into custody, and at that time he allegedly told police, “He told me to get a knife and stab him. I didn’t think it would go in that far,” according to the affidavit.
At least one other person witnessed the fight: John Ryan, who was later interviewed by police. He allegedly told police he tried to intervene in the fight, which was over the household bills. He said that Jerry then stabbed Michael with a large bowie knife.
Michael Ryan was transported to Gateway Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Granite City Police filed the request for a search warrant for the house on March 1.
Police were seeking biological and forensic evidence as well as weapons, clothing, photographs and any other relevant evidence. It was not immediately known what evidence was recovered in the search.
