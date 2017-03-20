Man shot to death in East St. Louis

An unidentified man was shot to death early Monday morning on 53rd Street in East St. Louis.
Police have not identified any suspects and have no motive for the shooting, East St. Louis Police Chief Michael Hubbard said. East St. Louis and Illinois State Police are jointly working the investigation.
No other details were immediately available. This is the eight homicide recorded for East St. Louis in 2017. Last week, a man was not and killed in the 600 block of N. 41st Street. There have been no arrests in the case.
Anyone with any information about either case is urged to call East St. Louis police at 482-6700 or Illinois state Police at 346-3990.
Carolyn P. Smith: 618-239-2503
