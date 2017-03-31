Man charged with punching donkey and posting video

A man accused of posting a video of punching a donkey in the head is now charged with acts of animal cruelty.
Collinsville Police said they were alerted on Monday that someone had posted a video on Twitter that depicted a person punching a donkey on the side of its head. Only the arm and hand of the person were visible, but the donkey appeared to be inside a stable with a green metal fence.
Investigators were able to identify the donkey as Amore, a donkey at Willoughby Farm in Collinsville. The donkey’s condition was not immediately known Friday.
The video was posted on the Twitter account @LucasJDietrich, which police identified as belonging to Lucas Dietrich, 18, of Collinsville. According to a statement from the police, Dietrich cooperated with investigators and the video was located on his phone.
It was not immediately known how Dietrich gained access to the donkey in order to film the punching.
Dietrich has been charged with cruel treatment of animals and depiction of animal cruelty, both class A misdemeanors. Madison County Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli set bail at $50,000.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
Comments