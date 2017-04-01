Police investigating double homicide at East St. Louis salon

Two men were found dead shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.
Wilbur Hall, 39, of East St. Louis, and Andre Chatman, 21, of St. Louis, were found shot to death at a business located at the intersection of 9th Street and St. Louis Avenue.
East St. Louis Police Chief Michael Hubbard said police received a phone call at 6:11 p.m. that reported a double shooting.
When police arrived, they found the two men, one dead inside the building and the other dead outside on the parking lot. The name of the business was unclear as of Saturday night, but Hubbard said it was a beauty salon. The salon was open at the time of the shooting.
Hubbard said police are actively investigating the shooting as a double homicide.
I’m tired of all these young, black males getting shot and killed. It’s too much. Pauline Graves, Wilbur Hall’s grandmother
St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. was on scene and identified the victims.
Multiple police cars were also on scene, where a crowd of citizens had gathered. One woman could be heard saying, “Oh my god. I’m so scared of bodies being found on the ground.”
Police had the area cordoned off as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Pauline Graves, Hall’s grandmother, was crying at the scene. “I hope they get him, whoever did this,” she said. “I’m tired of all these young, black males getting shot and killed. It’s too much.”
Hall was a father to five children — four girls and a boy. “He loved those children,” Graves said.
Hall’s uncle, Jonas Graves, said his nephew was “a good person. ... He was always happy. He was getting his life together and going to church. Everybody goes through changes. He was at the wrong place at the wrong time.”
