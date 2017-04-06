Man charged after allegedly punching MetroLink officer

A 38-year-old East St. Louis man was charged Thursday for punching an unarmed MetroLink security officer Wednesday morning in the face at the Fairview Heights station.
According to a release from the Fairview Heights Police Department, when officers responded to the incident around 9:50 a.m. they found Jeremiah McGee being held on the ground by the Metro Link security officer and other witnesses.
According to witness reports, several people have complained to the security guard that McGee was stepping on their feet intentionally. The guard approached the man, asked him to get off the bus he had just boarded and began to attempt to escort him from the area.
That’s when McGee allegedly punched the officer in the face. The guard refused medical treatment for his minor injuries, the release stated.
McGee has been charged by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney office with one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony. He is in custody on a $30,000 bail.
