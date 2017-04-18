SIUE student hit by car at Edwardsville High School

An SIUE student was flown to a St. Louis hospital Monday afternoon after she was hit by a car.
The student was hit at Edwardsville High School, where she volunteers as a track coach, according to a statement released by Dennis Cramsey, the high school principal.
The accident occurred at a crosswalk behind the school on the road connecting the student parking lot with Tiger Drive, around 2 p.m.
The woman was conscious when paramedics arrived and was flown to a St. Louis hospital as a precautionary measure due to a possible head injury, the statement said.
A representative from the high school wasn’t immediately available to comment on the woman’s condition Tuesday morning.
Edwardsville High School resource officers began an investigation into what happened, according to the statement.
In the statement, Cramsey advised drivers and pedestrians be cautious on school grounds and that parents speak with their children about the importance of driving safely.
Comments