Police seek man caught on video stealing $3,000 book from Collinsville museum

A man was caught on video walking out of the Collinsville Historical Museum with a 70-year-old book worth $3,000, and the museum would like to get it back.
Collinsville Police have requested the public’s assistance in locating a man seen on video removing a historical World War II document from the Collinsville Historical Museum on Feb. 21. The cream-colored book is about 21 inches by 14 inches and weighs about 10 pounds, and is valued at about $3,000.
On video, the man is seen from the rear, with what appears to be a large tattoo on his upper back, partially covered by his shirt. There are several images of him in various places around the museum, sometimes sipping on a large soda cup. He was still carrying the cup when he was taped leaving the museum with the book.
Police and museum officials could not be immediately reached for further details.
Anyone who knows anything about the case or the identity of the suspect is asked to call 618-344-2131 ext. 5260 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
