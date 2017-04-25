Alton teen convicted of drive-by killing of 11-year-old

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:38 Prowler caught on video Pause 0:35 Double homicide at East St. Louis salon 0:53 Parents get call about school bus crash near Mascoutah 1:41 Here's what we know about death of Breese teen 2:20 Montessori School teacher wins technology innovation awards 0:22 Brian Hill back in the day 6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. 0:58 One seriously injured after school bus crash on Illinois 161 2:20 Edwardsville's Mark Smith talks 30-point game in tourney win 1:55 Super-sectional loss ends careers of Edwardsville's standout seniors Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In this BND file video, the Major Case Squad held a press conference Thursday afternoon, Jan. 14 ,2016, announcing charges in the case involving the murder of a child in Alton. The mother of the child Sonya Dixon and brother Armoni Jones spoke after the press conference. dholtmann@bnd.com